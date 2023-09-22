Melco to work with Macau to revitalise the Inner Harbour area

This initiative is part of six ongoing partnerships between the government and gaming operators.

Macau and Melco Resorts have announced a MOP12m restoration project.

Macau.- The Macau government and Melco Resorts & Entertainment have announced a project to restore the Inner Harbour’s Piers 23 to 25 and the surrounding Mount Fortress area. The revitalisation plan has a budget of MOP12m (US$1.5m) and aims to preserve the zone’s historical architectural integrity.

Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) Leong Wai Man said work will adhere to government guidelines. The construction is expected to conclude by the third quarter of next year. The government says the project will aim to include a diverse blend of cultural, artistic, culinary, boutique, recreational and nautical elements. This will include fairs, souvenir shops, a tourist information centre, bookstores, a seaside open-air tea house and café and a rooftop terrace.

This initiative is part of six ongoing partnerships between the government and gaming operators to revitalise older districts. The others are Barra, Rua da Felicidade, Almeida Ribeiro to Rua de Cinco de Outubro, Iec Long Firecracker Factory site and Lai Chi Vun Shipyards.

The renovation of Rua da Felicidade and its neighbouring alleys, set to launch during the Mid-Autumn Festival, will pedestrianise these streets between 11.00am and 1.00am. This project also seeks to breathe new life into San Ma Lo, the area surrounding Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, which is home to traditional restaurants.

MGM China Holdings is supporting the transformation of the Barra district aiming to create a vibrant recreational and cultural hub, with a focus on preserving and restoring historic buildings. The initiatives align with the government’s commitment to more diverse tourism. Under new gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators have collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives.