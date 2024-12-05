SimplePlay launches a new slot game: “Doggie Star”

SimplePlay’s latest release, “Doggie Star,” is a 3×5 reel, 20-line slot that takes players into a world of dogs.

Press release.- SimplePlay has launched a new slot game, “Doggie Star,” which takes players into a world of dogs, where they can meet the doggie star and visit her house. Filled with dogs and many treasures, players will live a new experience.

“Doggie Star” is a 3×5 reel, 20-line slot. This game contains wild symbols with a multiplier feature to allow bigger wins when the outcome involves wild symbols. It also comes with buy free game feature for players to play free games instantly upon purchase.

“Doggie Star” has a Free Game Feature. As players enter Free Games, they will see a matrix of four rooms, while three of them are unlocked at the beginning. Players need to further collect Scatters in the Free Game to unlock these rooms. Every 3 Scatters collected unlocks one room, which is another slot plus a random number of Free Games further awarded. Once unlocked, all unlocked slots would spin at the same time in one single spin, allowing double, triple, or even quadruple chances of winning!

“Doggie Star” has also a new user interface, offering a smoother and more immersive experience. With responsiveness, gameplay across all devices is now ensured.

This new SimplePlay launch joins others such as “Beauty and Gorilla King”, a new mini-game where players are tasked with helping Gorilla King navigate a tower to rescue his captured love, Beauty.

The tower is filled with hidden squares, some of which contain beauties and others, deadly hunters. Players start at the bottom of the tower and must uncover squares to reveal either beauties, which allow them to move up and increase their winnings, or hunters, which cause them to lose all their winnings and start a new round.

The goal is to reach the top of the tower to win big rewards. Players can choose to continue their ascent and win more or leave with their accumulated winnings at any point.