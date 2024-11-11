Macau visitor arrivals reach 90% of 2024 target

The number of visitors to Macau this year has exceeded 30 million.

Macau.- Macau’s Public Security Police have reported that the number of visitors to the city this year has surpassed 30 million, already exceeding last year’s total of 28.25 million. That’s a rise of 27 per cent when compared to last year and represents 87 per cent of 2019 levels (39.4 million). The average daily arrivals stands at 95,000.

Mainland Chinese tourists have accounted for 70 per cent of all arrivals so far this year. The figure was up 33 per cent in year-on-year terms. Hong Kong was the second-biggest source market accounting for 21 per cent of arrivals. The figure was up 0.5 per cent. Taiwanese visitors accounted for 2 per cent and other international travellers 7 per cent, with numbers rising by 83 per cent.

Some 39 per cent of visitors arrived via the Gongbei checkpoint, 25 per cent through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, 12 per cent through Hengqin and 9 per cent via the airport.

Earlier this year, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said she was confident Macau will reach 34 million visits this year, with an international visitor target of 2 million. In the first nine months of the year, international travellers totalled 1,677,550.

TV show to promote Macau and Greater Bay Area

The MGTO, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will release a TV show titled Hashtag Travelog to promote the Greater Bay Area in the Southeast Asia market.

Of four episodes, the first two will feature Macau and the others Guangdong and Hong Kong. The first episode will air on December 9. The show will see the Korean boy group CIX travel to Macau and Hong Kong. Malaysian artists Danny Koo and Jordan Sen participated in the filming in Guangzhou and Jiangmen, Guangdong.

The show will air on TV channels in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Maldives, Hong Kong, and Taiwan via tvN Asia. It will also be shown on the TrueID channel in Thailand and the Viu OTT platform.

According to the MGTO, the show will “build the Greater Bay Area’s reputation as a fascinating destination. Celebrities were interviewed for their filming experiences in the Greater Bay Area, to create a broader promotional impact of the travelogue.”

It added: “The tourism offices of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau keep progressing with collaborative marketing, joining hands to host joint booths at major international travel fairs in the three destinations, organize promotional events and destination presentations, produce TV programs and arrange for familiarization groups to visit the Greater Bay Area, all towards wider expansion of international visitor markets.”