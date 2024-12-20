Bloomberry appoints Gregory Francis Hawkins as COO of BRHI

Hawkins previously led Solaire North.

The Philippines.- Bloomberry Resorts Corporation (BLOOM) has announced that its operating subsidiary, Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels (BRHI), has appointed Gregory Francis Hawkins as acting chief operating officer (COO). Hawkins, who previously led Solaire North, has taken over from Thomas Arasi, who retired this week.

According to the company, Hawkins has a strong background in integrated resorts. He was previously the chief casino officer at the Star Entertainment Group, the CEO of Crown Melbourne, the president of City of Dreams Macau, and the CEO of Altira Hotel Macau.

Bloomberry Resorts posts net loss of US$8m for Q3

For the third quarter of the year, Bloomberry reported a net loss of PHP470.2m (US$8m), compared with a PHP1.95bn profit a year earlier and a profit of PHP1.3bn (US$23.4m) in the second quarter of the year.

The net loss was a result of lower EBITDA and higher depreciation and amortisation and interest expense associated with Solaire North. Consolidated EBITDA was PHP4.06bn (US$69m), down 3.44 per cent when compared to the third quarter of 2023 but up 11.5 per cent sequentially.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was PHP16.3bn (US$278m), up 22 per cent year-on-year, driven by Solaire Resort North’s first full quarter of operations. Non-gaming revenue was PHP2.7bn (US$45.9m), an increase of 22 per cent in year-on-year terms. Net revenue was PHP13.67bn (US$232.5m), down 27.2 per cent year-on-year.