Tabcorp fined US$9,590 over gambling promotion

Australia.- Tabcorp has been fined AU$15,000 (US$9,590) for promoting inducements to people without TAB betting accounts in violation of New South Wales (NSW) regulations for gambling advertisements.

According to a press release, a magistrate from the Downing Centre Local Court ruled that the company had advertised a promotion on its website that included an inducement to engage in gambling. In NSW, it is unlawful to disseminate or communicate inducement advertisements to non-account holders.

Jane Lin, the executive director of Regulatory Operations at Liquor & Gaming NSW, stated, “Tabcorp is a large corporation and it is our expectation that an operator of this scale has strong internal controls and demonstrates greater vigilance to prevent members of the public being exposed to gambling inducements.”

NSW bans the advertisement of inducements to participate in gambling activities, including encouraging more frequent betting. Additionally, it is against the law to incentivise the opening of betting accounts, referring of friends or consent to receive gambling advertisements.

Two weeks ago, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) initiated legal proceedings against Tabcorp, along with other eight venues, for alleged violations of the Gambling Regulation Act 2003. According to a press release issued by the VGCCC, the venue operators and a TAB agency allowed a minor to gamble on 27 occasions between September 8 and November 1, 2022.

