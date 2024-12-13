Japan sends delegation to Australia to study NSW casino framework

Commissioners visited New South Wales to learn about casino regulatory reforms ahead of the introduction of the first casino in Japan.

Australia.- A delegation from the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission visited New South Wales (NSW) to study the Australian state’s approach to modernising casino regulations. The trip was organised as Japan prepares for the opening of a casino in Osaka slated for 2030.

On December 4, Hiroyuki Ujikane, Michiko Watari, and Keiko Ishikawa met with NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) chief commissioners Philip Crawford and Stephen Parbery. They later toured Crown Sydney’s members-only facility.

Crawford said Japan has the advantage of being able to learn from other jurisdictions. “Japan is in the midst of setting up their regulatory structure, so the functions are in place well in advance of the casino opening,” Crawford said.

“They have had the benefit of watching other jurisdictions deal with misconduct and then retrospectively attempt to adjust compliance cultures to address bad behaviour and poor governance. It’s important to get it right as early as possible and to build in the capabilities to stay alert to emerging risks.

“I can’t understate the many challenges facing casino regulators in an increasingly data-driven, digital age. Given the complexity of casino systems, regulators need to be on their toes and work with each other to find solutions to shared issues.”

Crawford added: “Japan might have a different context but there is one similarity that will always remain no matter what jurisdiction you’re in – casino operators are going to struggle to reconcile the conflict between doing the right thing and making a profit. It is up to regulators to work out where that struggle finds expression in the business and to stay on top of compliance cultures.”

The Japanese Casino Regulatory Commission was created in 2020, four years after the government passed legislation to allow for three integrated resort licences. It has around 150 staff and is focused on preparing a framework covering areas such as integrity, compliance, enforcement, licensing, and intelligence.

Last April, the Japanese government approved Osaka to host the country’s first casino resort. The project is worth JPY1.27tn (US$ 8.9bn) and is backed by a consortium that includes MGM Resorts International and Orix. The casino will be located on Yumeshima Island and is expected to be completed by 2030.