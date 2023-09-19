Tabcorp and 8 venues charged for allegedly allowing underage gambling

Venue operators and Tabcorp are charged with allowing a minor to gamble on 27 occasions.

Tabcorp and eight venues are charged with breaches of the Gambling Regulation Act 2003.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has initiated legal proceedings against Tabcorp and eight venues for alleged violations of the Gambling Regulation Act 2003. Tabcorp faces 54 charges, with 27 counts related to permitting a minor to gamble and the remaining charges concerning inadequate supervision of their electronic betting terminals.

According to a press release issued by the VGCCC, the venue operators and a TAB agency allowed a minor to gamble on 27 occasions between September 8 and November 1, 2022. The venue operators are accused of permitting a minor to gamble, allowing minors into gaming machine areas, and neglecting to ensure proper supervision of gambling vending machines. The TAB agency has been charged with permitting a minor to gamble and failing to adequately supervise its electronic betting terminals.

The venues charged are Olympic Hotel, the Brunswick Club, the Edwardes Lake Hotel, the Parkview Hotel, the Albion Charles Hotel, the Doncaster Hotel, the Rose Shamrock & Thistle Hotel and the Northcote TAB Agency. If found guilty, they could face a collective maximum fine of more than AU$1m (US$644,460), while Tabcorp may be subject to a maximum fine of AU$698,997.60 (US$450,500).

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt AM said: “One of the most serious harms is allowing minors to gamble. All gambling venues must ensure they do not accept a bet from a minor and must ask for identification from anyone they suspect could be underage”.

The VGCCC launched an investigation following a complaint from a member of the public.

