Macau gaming taxes reach US$10.12bn in first 11 months of the year

Gaming tax revenue rose by 37.2 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP81.04bn (US$10.12bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first 11 months of the year. The figure was up 37.2 per cent when compared to the same period last year and represents 96.9 per cent of the government’s target of MOP83.61bn (US$10.4bn) for the full year. The total represents 80.64 per cent of all government revenue during the period.

In November, the Macau government collected MOP8bn (US$1bn). That’s a 20.35 per cent rise compared to the preceding month and an increase of 6.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. GGR for the month was MOP18.4bn (US$2.31bn). That’s a decrease of 11.3 per cent compared to the previous month and a rise of 14.9 per cent in year-on-year terms. Compared to the same month in 2019, the figure was down by 19.4 per cent.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first ten months of 2024 was MOP208.6bn (US$26.1bn), up 26.8 per cent year-on-year but 22.6 per cent below the same period in 2019.

GGR to reach US$30.2bn in 2025, analysts say

Citigroup has predicted that GGR in Macau will reach MOP242.5bn (US$30.2bn) in 2024, surpassing the government’s forecast by 1 per cent. The total would be 83 per cent of the 2019 level. As for 2026, analysts said GGR could reach MOP261.9bn or 90 per cent of the 2019 level.

Analysts George Choi and Timothy Chau attributed the potential growth to increased visitor numbers, the expanded use of smart gaming tables, which allow operators to better assess player value and optimise marketing, and the rising popularity of side bets in baccarat games. They also noted that the government has a history of underestimating GGR.

New suite accommodations are also expected to contribute. Upcoming expansions include 1,500 suites at Sands China’s Londoner Grand, 100 suites at Galaxy Entertainment Groups’ Capella and 70 units at MGM China’s two properties in Macau. Analysts suggested that larger, premium accommodations will attract higher-value players, increasing their gaming activity. The number of visitors to the city is expected to grow due to the inclusion of 10 additional Chinese cities in the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS).