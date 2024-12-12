Directive against illegal gambling content enters force in Cambodia

The directive bans the creation, distribution and promotion of content linked to illegal gambling.

Cambodia.- A directive that bans the creation, distribution, and promotion of content linked to illegal gambling entered force yesterday (December 11) following the expiration of a 7-day ultimatum set by Sar Sokha, Cambodia’s minister of interior. The directive covers websites and social media and also bans sharing images or videos of gambling or encouraging public participation, whether online or offline.

According to the Khmer Times, authorities at national and sub-national levels will now begin enforcement activities, including arrests and the closure of platforms that promote illegal gambling.

To ensure adherence to the new directive, the Ministry of Interior said anyone involved should stop all production of images, videos, and content related to illegal gambling and stop creating websites, accounts, or social media pages that share images and content related to illegal gambling. Local administrations were advised to educate citizens on the impacts of illegal gambling as part of the Royal Government’s Safe Villages, Communes and Sangkats policy.

