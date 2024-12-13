Mark Mackay steps down as Star Gold Coast CEO

Mackay took on the role just three months ago.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced today (December 13) that Mark Mackay has stepped down as chief executive officer of its Gold Coast operations. The company provided no reason for the resignation, which comes after only three months in the role. The casino operator said it had started the process to recruit a new CEO.

Steve McCann, group CEO and managing director, said: “We thank Mark Mackay for his assistance and wish him well for the future.”

Mackay was named CEO of The Star Gold Coast in September. He previously served as chief operating officer for Crown Resorts Melbourne.

The Queensland Government has deferred the suspension of The Star Gold Coast casino licence until March 31, 2025. In a statement issued on December 6, Deb Frecklington, attorney-general and minister for Justice and minister for Integrity, said this would allow the government to “seek answers on how the business is fixing a litany of problems.”

The delay will allow the government to evaluate the casino’s progress in implementing its remediation plan, which covers cultural reform, safer gambling, risk management, financial crime and governance. The Star’s compliance with these measures will undergo a formal assessment in February.