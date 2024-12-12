“Offshore gaming operators will never be allowed to ravage our country again,” Philippine president says

President Marcos Jr has warned of legal consequences for anyone who tries to ignore the ban on offshore gaming.

The Philippines.- President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has warned that anyone who tries to ignore the incoming ban on offshore gaming will be prosecuted. Writing on social media after a meeting with a task force charged with shutting offshore gaming operators, he said: “All the licenses of offshore gaming and IGL operators nationwide have been cancelled. They will never be allowed to ravage our country again. Anyone who will conduct illegal operations will face the full force of the law.”

According to Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR), only 17 licensed offshore gaming operators remained active earlier this week, 16 of which have regular licences from PAGCOR. From January 1, the licences will be deemed expired.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that approximately 20,000 foreign offshore gaming workers are expected to leave the country by December 31. By November 7, 21,757 foreign nationals linked to offshore gaming operators had voluntarily changed their work visas to temporary visitor visas and 10,821 had already left the country.

Philippine senator repeats call for local governments to check for illegal offshore gaming

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has said local government units (LGUs) will play “a crucial role” in enforcing a ban on offshore gaming operators. Gatchalian has called on LGUs to monitor activities in their areas, especially gatherings of foreign nationals that might signal offshore gaming operations.

He said some operators had split into smaller groups to avoid detection, citing a recent raid in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, where workers were moved after a hub in Metro Manila was shut down. He warned that LGU officials who do not act against illegal offshore gaming operators could face legal consequences, citing the case of Jaime Capil, the former mayor of Pampanga, Porac, who was suspended for alleged neglect of duty.

Gatchalian also called for cooperation among LGUs, law enforcement agencies, the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan and PAGCOR.