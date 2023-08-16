L&GNSW fines online bookmaker for illegally offering boosted odds

Liquor & Gaming NSW has issued more than AU$1.1M in fines since 2016.

Bet Right has been fined AU$20,000.

Australia.- The NEw South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has reported that IRPSX PTY, trading as Bet Right, has been fined AU$20,000 (US$14,200) for contravening gambling advertising regulations. A judge handed down the penalty on August 7 following an L&GNSW investigation into its promotions. Three other charges against the operator were dismissed.

The NSW Betting and Racing Act bans gambling advertisements that include incentives to partake in gambling activities. The regulator noted that its fines for illegal gambling advertising have collectively surpassed AU$1.1m (US$781,000) since 2016.

L&GNSW executive director of regulatory operations, Jane Lin said: “L&GNSW has actively engaged with online bookmakers and provided guidance on their compliance obligations, so there is simply no excuse for wagering companies to advertise inducements and they can be assured that the risk of being caught and prosecuted is extremely high.

“In April, we issued 14 penalty infringement notices totalling $210,000 to wagering company, Betr, which represents the largest ever fine issued to a wagering operator for offering inducements in NSW history. We will continue to monitor television, print and social media for this illegal advertising and advocate for the courts to issue higher penalties.”

