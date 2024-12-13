Christine Howlett named as new commissioner at New South Wales casino regulator

Howlett fills the vacancy created by the departure of Craig Sahlin.

Australia.- The New South Wales government has appointed Christine Howlett as the new commissioner of the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) for a four-year term. Howlett takes over from Craig Sahlin, who has left his position after two years.

From 2021, Howlett was deputy special manager overseeing Crown Melbourne’s efforts to make changes after the Finkelstein Royal Commission’s findings. Her role focused on reducing gambling harm and preventing money laundering. She has also held positions at Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission, the NSW Department of Family and Community Services, the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants in Victoria, and the National Crime Authority.

The NICC was created in 2022 as an independent body to regulate the two casinos in the state. The regulator said Howlett “joins the NICC with substantial executive leadership experience in public administration, corporate governance, regulation and stakeholder engagement.”

David Harris, minister for gaming and racing, said: “An exhaustive selection process was undertaken to fill the NICC Commissioner role in accordance with legislative requirements, including the establishment of a selection panel and engagement of an independent probity adviser.

“Christine Howlett brings a wide range of skills and expertise to the NICC, with highly relevant experience in independently overseeing Crown Melbourne’s remediation program.She joins the NICC at a critical time with the regulator currently monitoring The Star casino’s ongoing remediation work following the Bell Two Inquiry.

“I would like to thank Craig Sahlin for his outstanding contribution to both the NICC and ILGA over the past eight years. His demonstrated expertise has significantly contributed to strengthening the government’s regulatory framework and public confidence and trust in the work of both the NICC and ILGA.”

Mr Murray Smith, Mr Philip Crawford, Ms Christine Howlett, Ms Janine Rolfe and Mr Stephen Parbery. Source: NICC.

NICC chief commissioner Philip Crawford commented: “The NICC is pleased to welcome Christine Howlett to the role and is looking forward to utilising her experience to advance the NICC’s strategic priorities.

“Christine’s skills will be valuable to help the NICC expand its surveillance and data collection abilities to better monitor financial crime risks and compliance. Christine’s expertise in building internal capacity will assist the NICC to maintain effective regulatory supervision past the remediation and suitability phases, and into longer-term sustainability.

“We thank Craig Sahlin for his exceptional work with the NICC and ILGA over the past eight years. His dedication was instrumental in advancing the NICC’s mission and his efforts have contributed to the achievement of significant milestones.”

