Tasmanian Greens call for ban on greyhound racing

Australia.- Cassy O’Connor MLC of the Tasmanian Greens has welcomed the New Zealand government’s decision to ban greyhound racing and called on the Tasmanian government to make the same move.

She said: “Greyhound racing is now banned in many countries. It’s also illegal in the ACT, for good reason. It is a form of state-sponsored violence towards gentle, blameless dogs. Increasingly, everyday people find this completely unacceptable.

“It’s past time for the Tasmanian Government to show the same humane leadership. The Liberals and Labor here need to accept the reality that greyhound racing has lost its social license due to the grotesque level of exploitation and public subsidy underpinning the industry.”

Last October, the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds conducted a poll into greyhound racing in Tasmania that showed 79 per cent of respondents believed the government should stop funding greyhound racing. The Tasmanian government allocates around AU$30m annually to the racing industry.

Source: The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds.

In February, the state of Tasmania announced a plan focused on integrity, animal welfare, and infrastructure enhancements for the horseracing sector. The announcement came after calls for stricter regulations and an inquiry led by racing integrity expert Ray Murrihy proposed minimum welfare standards for racehorses and a more rigorous framework for rehoming.

In September, Greg Irons, director of Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, and Hit100.9 Breakfast radio host Christie Hayes signed on as ambassadors of a movement against the use of public funds for greyhound racing. They also signed a petition presented to the state parliament urging the government to reconsider its financial support for the industry due to the rates of animal injury and deaths in the industry.