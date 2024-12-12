Indonesian police arrest fugitive wanted by China for alleged online gambling crimes

Yan Zhenxing is suspected of operating an online gambling platform and money laundering.

Indonesia.- Police in Indonesia have arrested Chinese citizen Yan Zhenxing, who was wanted by China for alleged online gambling crimes. At a press conference yesterday (December 11), Yuldi Yusman, the director of immigration supervision and enforcement, said the arrest occurred on December 2 at the Batam Center International Port.

Yusman said Yan Zhenxing was trying to board the Majestic Ship to Singapore. A Border Control Management system check showed an Interpol Red Notice from Beijing.

Chinese authorities accuse Yan Zhenxing of being part of a criminal gang that runs an online gambling site and is involved in money laundering. According to Antara News, the gang is believed to manipulate data to earn profits. Yan Zhenxing will be handed over to China.

Indonesia says 464,440 pieces of online gaming content removed since October 20

Alexander Sabar, acting general director of Digital Space Supervision at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Technology (Komdigi), announced that between October 20 and December 4, his ministry acted against 464,440 instances of online gambling content on digital platforms.

This comprised 428,969 website links and IP addresses, 19,250 accounts on Meta platforms, 9,842 instances on file-sharing platforms, 3,836 on Google or YouTube, 2,201 on X, 222 on Telegram and 118 on TikTok.

Sabar reported that 49,239 of the pieces of content were blocked over a five-day period from November 29 to December 4. According to Tempo, this operation targeted three Instagram accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers that were promoting and linking to online gambling sites.