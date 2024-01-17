Macau mass baccarat GGR surges 12.6% in Q4

Slot machine revenue was also up 4.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to MOP2.97bn.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that mass baccarat gaming revenue was MOP33.53bn (US$4.16bn) in the fourth quarter of 2023. That’s a rise of 12.6 per cent sequentially.

According to authorities, this figure also represented approximately 109.2 per cent of the mass-market baccarat gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the same quarter of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIP baccarat experienced a 7.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise, contributing MOP12.70bn and accounting for around 39.3 per cent of the fourth-quarter 2019 levels. VIP baccarat held a 23.5 per cent market share of GGR in the final quarter of 2023.

Slot machine revenue was also up 4.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to MOP2.97bn, with a market share of approximately 5.5 per cent. The mass-market segment, including slot machines, surpassed MOP41.41bn, constituting nearly 76.5 per cent of Macau’s casino GGR for the three months ending December 31.

This quarterly result in the overall mass-market GGR domain represented 103.9 per cent of the MOP39.84bn achieved in the comparable period of 2019.

Macau’s fourth-quarter GGR stood at MOP54.11bn, up 10.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. October emerged as the standout month, marking the highest performance since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2020.