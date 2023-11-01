Macau GGR up 30.6% in October

Macau’s GGR for the first ten months of 2023 was MOP148.44bn.

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue was the highest since January 2020.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s GGR for October was up 30.6 per cent month-on-month, rising from MOP14.94bn in September to MOP19.50bn (US$2.42bn). GGR was up 400.2 per cent when compared to last October.

The figure is the highest since January 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began, when GGR was MOP22.13bn. October Golden Week, which ran from September 29 to October 6, contributed to the rise. The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that a total of 932,365 people visited Macau during the national holiday.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first ten months of 2023 was MOP148.44bn (US$18.44bn), up 315.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.