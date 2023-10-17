Macau VIP baccarat revenue drops by 3.2% in Q3

VIP baccarat revenue was MOP11.8bn (US$1.47bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that VIP baccarat gaming revenue was MOP11.8bn (US$1.47bn) in the third quarter of the year. That’s a drop of 3.2 per cent sequentially. This decline contrasts with the strength of mass-market baccarat at MOP29.77bn.

VIP baccarat revenue for the initial three quarters of 2023 reached only 24 per cent of 2019 levels while mass-market baccarat reached 63.7 per cent.

A report by JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) recently revealed that Macau’s GGR rose by 7 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms for the three months to September 30, reaching 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi, and Selina Li highlighted the recovery of the mass-market segment, which saw 11 per cent growth, reaching a 95 per cent recovery. In contrast, the VIP segment declined 15 per cent decline compared to the previous quarter, reaching only 24 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. The mass-market segment typically accounts for 85 per cent to 90 per cent of GGR.