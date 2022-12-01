Macau hotel occupancy up 11.3% in October

Hotel occupancy reached 494,300.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau’s average hotel occupancy rate rose by 4.2 percentage points month-on-month to 41.8 per cent in October. The rate was down by 3 percentage points when compared to last year.

Guest numbers rose 11.3 per cent annually to 494,300, although the average length of stay fell slightly to 1.7 days. Five-star hotel occupancy rates rose by 4.4 percentage points to 40.4 per cent. Four-star hotels and two-star hotels were down by 20 and 18.6 percentage points, respectively.

In October, 258,500 people stayed in five-star hotels, a year-on-year increase of 64.9 per cent, and 114,800 people stayed in four-star hotels, a year-on-year decrease of 21.5 per cent. Three-star hotels had just 89,100 guests, down 14 per cent year-on-year.

Occupancy comprised 390,000 mainland Chinese tourists and 70,000 local tourists, up 15 per cent and 11.1 per cent respectively. The number of tourists taking part in tours rose 324 per cent year-on-year to 3,100.

In October, commercial flights took off and landed 893 times, a year-on-year increase of 17 per cent. In the first 10 months of this year, commercial flights took off and landed 8,044 times, a year-on-year decrease of 32 per cent.

A week ago, the DSEC reported that 580,333 tourists arrived in Macau in October. The figure was up 4 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 76.8 per cent year-on-year.

Despite the growth, the performance was disappointing given that the October Golden Week took place in the first week of the month. Some 182,000 visitors arrived in Macau between October 1 and 7, accounting for 31.4 per cent of the entire month’s arrivals. Of those, 163,000 were from China.