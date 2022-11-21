Golden Week offered little boost for Macau visitor tally in October

Macau has reported 580,333 visitor arrivals for October an increase of just 4 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Despite the growth, the performance was disappointing given that the October Golden Week tool place in the first week of the month. Some 182,000 visitors arrived in Macau between October 1 and 7, accounting for 31.4 per cent of the entire month’s arrivals. Of those, 163,000 were from China.

According to the DSEC, the average length of stay was shortened by 0.5 days year-on-year to 1.8 days. Theere were 313,542 overnight visitors and 266,791 same-day visitors, up 181.4 per cent and 23 per cent respectively year-on-year.

The number of tourists from mainland China for the month as a whole was 518,843, up 72.4 per cent year-on-year. Of those, 202,166 were travelling under the mainland’s Individual Visit Scheme. Some 311,919 people from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area visited Macau, of which 37.4 per cent were from Zhuhai. There were 49,510 visitors from Hong Kong and 7,614 from Taiwan.

In October, Macau’s GGR was up 31.6 per cent month-on-month, from MOP2.96bn (US$366.3m) to MOP3.90bn (US$482.3m). It was the second month of improvement after Macau’s Covid-related shutdown in July.