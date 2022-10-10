Macau received 182,000 visitors during October Golden week

According to authorities, approximately 163,000 were from mainland China.

Macau.- The October Golden Week ended with better-than-expected results for Macau considering ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks in China and government advice not to travel. Some 182,000 visitors arrived in Macau between October 1 and 7, 163,000 of them from mainland China.

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported an average daily volume of around 26,000 visitors. That’s up 32.8 per cent when compared to the daily average in September. The MGTO had previously reported that 91,509 people arrived in the first three days of October.

When compared to 2021, the number of visitors during the October Golden Week was up by more than 1,900 per cent. In 2021, numbers were limited due to a Covid outbreak coinciding with the holiday period

The tourism board said in a press release that the number of visitors had”exceeded expectations” and indicated “a gradual restoration of tourist confidence in Macau as a tourist destination”.

According to data from the Macau Hotel Industry and Tourism Bureau, the average occupancy rate of Macau hotels during Golden Week was 66.7 per cent. This figure was 28.1 percentage points higher than the daily average for September.