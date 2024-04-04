Macau airport sees an 80% rise in Easter holiday passengers

Macau International Airport saw 88,978 passengers and 658 flights from 29 March to 1 April.

Macau.- Macau International Airport saw 88,978 air passenger movements during the four-day Easter holiday from March 29 to April 1. That’s a rise of 80.4 per cent in passenger volume compared to the same period last year but still only 74 per cent of 2019 levels.

There were 658 flights, a rise of 44.6 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2023 but still only 76 per cent of 2019 levels.

Some 406,000 people visited Macau over the Easter holiday period. Saturday saw the highest influx of 122,235. Good Friday and Easter Sunday saw 105,169 and 103,000 arrivals, respectively. On Monday, 75,882 visitors entered the city.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has previously stated that Macau expects to attract 33 million visitors this year including around 3 million overseas visitors.