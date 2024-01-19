Macau: MGTO targets 33m visitors in 2024

The figure is about 71 per cent of the level recorded in 2019, previous to the Covid-19 pandemic when the city recorded 39.4 million visitor arrivals.

Macau.- The director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has stated that the city expects to attract 33 million visitors this year.

Speaking at Lunar New Year festivities, Fernandes noted a daily average of 80,000 visitors since the year’s beginning, peaking at 100,000 during recent weekends.

The city, rebounding from three years of Covid-19 restrictions, welcomed 28.23 million travellers in 2023, reaching 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Macau’s airport operator echoes optimism, forecasting a 10 to 14 per cent rise in passenger volume. As part of efforts to attract foreign visitors, a focus is being placed on Southeast Asia and mainland China.

The inauguration of a direct flight by Air Macau coincided with a recent three-day visit by a tourism delegation from Kuala Lumpur.

In preparation for the Lunar New Year, featuring a float parade, golden dragon parade, and fireworks display, authorities estimate a cost of MOP37-38m. Expectations are set for a daily average of 120,000 sightseers during the week-long holiday starting the second weekend of February.

A week ago, Fernandes said that the city aims to attract around 3 million foreign visitors this year. The figure is similar to the number of foreign visitors it had in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 when, according to official data, Macau welcomed approximately 3.07 million foreign visitors.