Macau receives 406,000 visitors over Easter holiday period

Authorities recorded a daily average of 101,500 arriving in Macau.

Macau.- Some 406,000 people visited Macau over the Easter holiday period from March 29 to April 1. Saturday witnessed the highest influx of 122,235. Meanwhile, Good Friday and Easter Sunday saw 105,169 and 103,000 arrivals, respectively. On Monday, 75,882 visitors entered the city.

This figure aligns with the projections from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), which anticipated an average daily arrival of 100,000 tourists. The primary entry point for visitors were the Gongbei Border Gate linking Macao to Zhuhai (106,296 arrivals over the first three days), followed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (105,402 arrivals).

Despite the increase in tourist numbers compared to last year (263,000), the figures fall short of pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019 (550,000, averaging 137,500 per day). For the Cheng Ming Festival, which spans from April 4 to 6 in mainland China, MGTO’s director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expects an average of 100,000 arrivals per day.

Fernandes has previously stated that Macau expects to attract 33 million visitors this year including around 3 million overseas visitors.