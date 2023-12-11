Law firm sues IPI for unpaid legal bills

Hughes Hubbard & Reed has filed a civil complaint against Imperial Pacific International.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Hughes Hubbard & Reed, a New York-based law firm, has initiated legal action against Imperial Pacific International (IPI). The civil complaint filed in Superior Court accuses IPI of nonpayment for legal services.

Represented by attorney Richard Miller, Hughes Hubbard & Reed seeks compensatory damages amounting to $8,583,158.54. The lawsuit includes breach of contract, breach of implied contract, quantum meruit and unjust enrichment.

According to Mariana’s Variety, Hughes Hubbard & Reed began representing IPI and its affiliated entities in various legal matters from April 2021, including Pacific Rim Land Development v. IPI; Wang et al. v. Gold Mantis et al., USA Fanter v. IPI, United States v. Pride Keen et al., Gray v. IPI, and Commonwealth Casino Commission v. IPI. Despite an initial agreement for monthly payments and an additional one-time payment, IPI allegedly failed to fulfil its financial obligations.

