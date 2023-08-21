US Court grants writ of execution request to former IPI employee

The District Court for the NMI has authorised the seizure of Imperial Pacific International’s assets.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Chief judge Ramona V. Manglona of the NMI District Court has granted a writ of execution to Joshua Gray, a former director of operations who won a discrimination lawsuit against casino operator Imperial Pacific International (IPI).

The court’s ruling included a rejection of IPI’s request to submit a late opposition to the motion. Judge Manglona’s directive mandates the issuance of the execution writ to the US Marshals Service, outlining the seizure of diverse items such as vehicles, liquor, crystal dragons, computer hardware, furniture and equipment. This inventory encompasses general assets and specific items linked to casino operations and security.

According to Mariana’s Variety, the court-issued writ stipulates that IPI can respond within a specified timeframe after the execution of the writ.

In May, the District Court for the NMI awarded Gray US$5.6m. The federal court granted him the right to participate in limited receivership proceedings on June 26, allowing him to pursue the execution.

With the judgment amount remaining unsettled and IPI not posting an appeal bond, Gray’s representative, Aaron Halegua, requested the court’s issuance of an execution writ to facilitate the auction of IPI’s assets.