USA Fanter seeks another limited receivership against IPI

USA Fanter Corporation sued IPI for failing to pay on a contract for labour and materials.

USA Fanter has filed a motion seeking a limited receivership to satisfy a judgment of over US$200,000.

Northern Mariana Islands.- USA Fanter Corp has filed a motion in the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, seeking a limited receivership against Imperial Pacific International (IPI). The purpose is to facilitate the sale of vehicles and heavy equipment to satisfy a judgment exceeding US$200,000.

This was awarded in a breach of contract suit filed by USA Fanter against IPI in October 2021. IPI was held in contempt on October 13, 2022. USA Fanter requested the court enter a default judgment against the company, seeking US$226,127.05. The court heard USA Fanter’s motion on November 29, 2022, and found sufficient evidence for the principal damages amount.

On February 8, 2023, USA Fanter sought a writ of execution from the court, with the aim of auctioning IPI’s motor vehicles to satisfy the judgment.

