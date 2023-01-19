Aruze Gaming opens first European office in the Netherlands

Aruze’s headquarters will provide sales and service support to European, Middle Eastern and North African markets.

The Netherlands.- Aruze Gaming Europe has announced the opening of its first office in Europe. The headquarters will be located in the Netherlands, providing sales and service support to Aruze’s European, Middle Eastern and North African markets. Four Aruze team members will kick off the European office, with the company planning to expand throughout 2023.

Aruze Gaming Europe Director of Business Operations David Meacher said: “Aruze’s presence is expanding rapidly in European, Middle Eastern and North African markets and the establishment of our independent office demonstrates our continued commitment to the players and operators of these regions.

“Our customers are invaluable to us, and bringing ourselves that much closer to them will strengthen our relationship and understanding of these specific markets, as well as provide more in-depth and personalised service and sales support.”

Last week, Aruze Gaming America announced the launch of four of its slot titles on BetMGM’s platform in New Jersey. New titles Ultra Stack Showgirls, Ultra Stack Lion, 8 Wealthy Lions and Wolf 500g will debut with BetMGM’s customers.

More Aruze games will be released on BetMGM’s platform throughout 2023, including titles such as Rock Paper Scissors Instant Win.

Aruze Gaming America also signed a licensing agreement for a strategic partnership with casino games manufacturer Play Synergy. Aruze’s suite of titles for use in Class II and Historical Horse Racing (HHR) will appear in North American jurisdictions on Play Synergy’s Speed and Hyper Speed cabinets.