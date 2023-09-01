Arsenal v Manchester United: make money on the top match with the 1xBet affiliate program

The match is key for both teams in their aspirations to fight for the championship.

Press release.- In the Premier League fourth-round central match, Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates. Two big clubs are ready to renew their title ambitions, but who will win? We’ll know the answer on September 3.

Arsenal won two of the three season-opening matches but in none of them did Arteta’s team look convincing at least one full half. A tough home game with Fulham showed the Gunners’ problem areas, but thanks to active Martinelli, Saka, and Ødegaard, the team continues showing the result. Fabio Vieira also perfectly fits into Arteta’s system – his play on the wing deserves great credit.

Manchester United has enough problems, too. The team does not understand Ten Hag’s new tactics well and cannot find their game style. Even with Casimiro in the squad, the Red Devils do not destroy the opponent’s attacks in the middle of the pitch well, and the general players’ level is not enough to beat the rival. The game with Nottingham Forest, when the Red Devils were losing 2-0 after the fifth minute, was indicative, although they made a comeback later and won – 3-2. Another hard-won victory for Manchester United.

