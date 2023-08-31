1xBet takes part in SiGMA BALKANS/CIS 2023

1xBet to showcase at SiGMA BALKANS/CIS 2023, highlighting participation in awards and networking opportunities.

Press release.- On September 4-7, SiGMA BALKANS/CIS 2023 will be held in Limassol, Cyprus. The forum is dedicated to the gambling and affiliate marketing industry, is the largest in Southern and Eastern Europe, and will bring together industry professionals.

The event will feature 750 operators, and the total number of participants will reach 12,000. The global betting company 1xBet representatives will take an active part in the exhibition and will be happy to welcome all guests.

The 1xBet team will be happy to meet old friends and new market participants. The betting company representatives are ready to share and exchange views on business prospects and discuss mutually beneficial terms of cooperation within the affiliate program.

A vibrant program awaits the SiGMA BALKANS/CIS 2023 participants. More than 200 market experts will make presentations and master classes, discussing industry development and effective networking. The most exciting topics are responsible betting, casino trends, esports, cryptocurrency and blockchain, artificial intelligence, Web3, metaverse, influencers and digital marketing.

On the exhibition’s first day, the SiGMA BALKANS/CIS Gaming Awards will be presented. The betting company 1xBet has reached the final, where it will compete for victory in four categories: Affiliate Program of the Year, Sportsbetting Provider of the Year, E-sport Product of the Year and Marketing Campaign of the Year.

The company is grateful to the SiGMA BALKANS/CIS 2023 exhibition organizers for the opportunity to communicate with partners from other countries, make new business contacts and get up-to-date information on the gambling industry development in various European regions.