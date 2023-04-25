Armadillo Studios hits the jackpot with Wild Willy’s Gold Rush

Armadillo Studios has released several popular titles all distributed exclusively through SlotMatrix.

Armadillo Studios has launched its latest innovative game, Wild Willy’s Gold Rush, a 5×3, 20-line, high-volatility slot with a Multiplier Wheel feature, Free Spins mode and Golden Nugget Scatter Prizes.

Press release.- Armadillo Studios is proud to announce the official release of its latest innovative game – Wild Willy’s Gold Rush – a slot where players pick up their pickaxes and pans and travel back in time in a bid to strike it rich.

Saddle up with Wild Willy on his quest to find fortune and collect as many gold nuggets as possible in this 5×3, 20-line, high-volatility game, coming in 96.03 per cent, 94.25 per cent, and 88.14 per cent RTP versions.

The Multiplier Wheel feature above the reel set reveals a lucky symbol on every spin. A win on this line is multiplied 3x, and matching golden nugget symbols on the golden nugget reel awards a huge 20x multiplier on all line wins.

Free Spins mode sees players accumulate whiskey shots which, in turn, grant increased multipliers and even more free spins, ramping up the fun and the adventure.

Golden Nugget Scatter Prizes appear on the reels during free spins. In addition to collecting Willy’s favourite drink, each Wild Willy symbol that lands collects more golden nuggets. Even better, if Willy finds the gold nuggets later in his journey, they are worth 20x more.

David Stoveld, COO of Armadillo Studios, says: “Wild Willy’s Gold Rush is a fantastic addition to our game catalogue, and I’m sure players will love helping our ace gold prospector in his quest to find fortune-making sized golden nuggets in the Klondike Gold Rush! Unforgettable adventures await!”

Armadillo Studios has released several popular titles, including recent hit Hot Hot Honey, Fortune Dragon Queen Exotic Wilds, Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks, and many more, all distributed exclusively through SlotMatrix, the pure B2B aggregator powered by EveryMatrix.