Armadillo Studios releases Fortune Dragon Queen Exotic Wilds

Press release.- Armadillo Studios announces the official launch of its newest slot title, Fortune Dragon Queen Exotic Wilds, the first game inspired by the wonders of the Asian culture.

Fortune Dragon Queen: Exotic Wilds is a 5×3 row, 243 ways slot featuring medium to extreme volatility. Continuing the popular Exotic Wilds theme, the game showcases Asia’s beauty, wealth, and wonders, and the players can experience this beautiful culture through a series of special features.

This slot showcases various symbols that come to life on the screen, dragon eggs, ingots, Feng Shui Money, and other treasures covered in gold. The Queen and the Dragon characters are Exotic Wilds, offering multipliers up to 500x on a single exotic wild.

David Stoveld, COO of Armadillo Studios, says: “Fortune Dragon Queen Exotic Wilds is a jack-of-all-trades, with amazing graphics and sound, great math, and the flexibility of the free spin makes for engaging and exciting gameplay, all of these on top of a beautiful Asian theme.”

Recently, the studio released several new popular titles, including 15 Armadillos, Armadillo Goes West, Queen of Egypt Exotic Wilds, and the branded game The Lioness, featuring MMA champion Amanda Nunes. The developer’s entire games portfolio is distributed through SlotMatrix, the pure B2B aggregator powered by EveryMatrix.