Armadillo Studios releases Hot Hot Honey

Press release.- Armadillo Studios is proud to announce the official launch of its sweetest new slot, Hot Hot Honey, a game that brings back fan-favourite features in a new and refreshing way.

Hot Hot Honey is a 5×3 row, high volatility slot available in 96.02 per cent, 94.03 per cent, and 88.24 per cent RTP versions, featuring our bee trio the Anna sisters, who have banded together to provide enough hot honey to satisfy everyone’s appetites.

The game heats things up by reintroducing the Trail Bonus mode, one of Armadillo Studios’ most popular features. Trail Bonus is triggered when three or more special bonus symbols land on the screen.

Hot Hot Honey brings its own delicious twist to the mode, adding money-awarding prizes including flower credit awards, super wings, mystery prizes, a victory prize pot for those who make it to the end, and obstacles to spice up the experience.

Rollover Respins and Free Spins triggers are based on sticky symbols landed and generate more respins with higher symbol pays and an increased multiplier for endless respin excitement, showcasing the true thrill of Hot Hot Honey.

David Stoveld, COO of Armadillo Studios, said: “I’m so excited about Hot Hot Honey. Speaking to our customers there is a huge buzz about the game, and they can’t wait to offer it to their players. It has amazing graphics, crisp sound, great math, and uses our signature Trail Bonus mode with board game features that players are familiar with and love coming back to time and again. I can’t wait to see how players will receive the three-bee Anna combo.”

Armadillo Studios has released several popular titles, including Armadillo Does Christmas, Fortune Dragon Queen Exotic Wilds, Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks, and many more, all distributed exclusively through SlotMatrix, the pure B2B aggregator powered by EveryMatrix.

