Armadillo studios gets into the Christmas spirit with Armadillo Does Christmas

This festive 5×4 reels slot has a crazy amount of special features.

Armadillo shows off his personality, this time more generous than Santa Clause himself!

Press release.- The Armadillo Studios mascot returns in a fun and festive Christmas sequel: Armadillo Does Christmas. With its one-of-a-kind style, our Armadillo shows off his personality, this time more generous than Santa Clause himself!

Join Armadillo on his sled this jolly season, travel the world, and stay on his good side to receive the best presents and incredible wins.

This festive 5×4 reels slot has a crazy amount of special features that will snowball your playing experience and make you feel that fuzzy Christmas feeling.

Special Slot Mechanics:

Party Spin: Each time the Whiskey bottle hits the reels, Armadillo pours himself a shot. After 4 shots, in the best of spirits, our Armadillo hits his peak gift-giving mood as he initiates the Party Spin , dishing out his charismatic attitude and whipping out various gifts tailored for the player’s wallet.

Each time the Whiskey bottle hits the reels, Armadillo pours himself a shot. After 4 shots, in the best of spirits, our Armadillo hits his peak gift-giving mood as he initiates the , dishing out his charismatic attitude and whipping out various gifts tailored for the player’s wallet. Random Features : During any spin, Armadillo can create icy wilds, summon giant symbols to rip through the reels, award multipliers, and surprise the player with extra bonus money, upgrade symbols and a variety of other fun features.

: During any spin, Armadillo can create icy wilds, summon giant symbols to rip through the reels, award multipliers, and surprise the player with extra bonus money, upgrade symbols and a variety of other fun features. Trail Bonus : 3 Christmas Sleighs trigger the Christmas board game experience where our mascot travels through spaces turn by turn. Collect coins to win money and snowball your wins with these features, including the prizes accumulated before entering: Credit Awards Wild Reels Big Symbols Christmas Stocking Multipliers Christmas Present awards Various Credit upgrades Victory Prizepot for making it to the end

: 3 Christmas Sleighs trigger the Christmas board game experience where our mascot travels through spaces turn by turn. Collect coins to win money and snowball your wins with these features, including the prizes accumulated before entering: Buy Bonus : Spend Christmas with our mascot this year for some rewarding entertainment during your journey. For players who prefer to spend more time with the board game experience than chasing the bonus through the slot, the Buy Bonus option is available to jump right in.

: Spend Christmas with our mascot this year for some rewarding entertainment during your journey. For players who prefer to spend more time with the board game experience than chasing the bonus through the slot, the option is available to jump right in. Christmas Collections: Various Christmas goodies enhance the trail fun on the sleigh. All collected presents go under the Christmas tree, and the candy canes pile up in the Christmas stockings to be enjoyed in the trial bonus for some big wins.

Various Christmas goodies enhance the trail fun on the sleigh. All collected presents go under the Christmas tree, and the candy canes pile up in the Christmas stockings to be enjoyed in the trial bonus for some big wins. Sledding skis create multipliers when Armadillo goes skiing, and hearts are collected for extra lives to help make it to the end of the journey for the top prize while avoiding ice holes.

See also: Armadillo Studios unveils its newest slot, Fortune Dragon Queen