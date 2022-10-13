Armadillo Studios unveils its newest slot, Fortune Dragon Queen

This is a 5x3 row, 243 ways slot with medium to extreme volatility and four RTP variants.

Fortune Dragon Queen continues the popular Exotic Wilds theme, this time showcasing the beauty, wealth, and wonders of Asia.

Feng Shui money, frogs that come to life, Ingots, Kois, Nekos, dragon eggs and other treasures covered in gold set the stage for a unique twist on an Asian slot. Both the Queen and the dragon are exotic wilds offering a range of multipliers on each exotic expansion.

Land both on the same reel to expand the dragon queen, offering a multiplier of up to 500x on a single exotic wild!

Cash Coins have been fused with Exotic wilds, giving every wild the chance to win all the coins displayed on the screen for the spin in addition to the lucrative multiplier wheel functionality. This, combined with the three different free spin mechanics, Multiplier Boost, Extra Exotic, and Extreme XXX make for a long and pleasurable slot experience.

Special Slot Mechanics:

Exotic Wilds – Fortune Dragon Queen features four types of Exotic Wilds, including Expanding Wilds, Double Wild Expansion, Random Multipliers, Gold Coin instant prizes

– Fortune Dragon Queen features four types of Exotic Wilds, including Expanding Wilds, Double Wild Expansion, Random Multipliers, Gold Coin instant prizes 3 Free Spin Options – Players can choose between three Free Spin Options, including: Multiplier Boost – choosing this option will increase multipliers Extra Exotic – choosing this option will cause the players to accumulate more exotic wilds Extreme XXX – choosing this high-risk, high-reward option gives players access to extremely high multipliers

– Players can choose between three Free Spin Options, including: Prizepots – In addition to the multiplier ranges on the multiplier wheel, some multipliers on the wheel have a coin background. If a multiplier lands on one of those, the player is awarded the sum of all scatter coin prize amounts on the reels, including any prizepots.

