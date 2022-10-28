National Council on Problem Gambling announces new grants

The latest funding was awarded to Freedom House of Mecklenburg, Inc, Ohio in Arabic, and Volunteers of America Oregon.

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) announced $120,000 in funding will be awarded to three organisations in support of problem gambling prevention programs through their Agility Grant initiative.

The Agility Grant program is the first-ever program to offer national grants in problem gambling prevention and is funded by the National Football League Foundation with additional support from FanDuel. The program will award more than $1m dollars over three years to establish and expand problem gambling prevention efforts across the country. Agility Grants are specifically designed for programs seeking to minimise harm on a primary level – among those who have not yet gambled; or on a secondary level – among those who have limited gambling experience.

“Problem gambling among youth has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. Research has shown that prevention strategies produce the greatest impact,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG executive director. “We applaud the recipients of these Agility Grants for working to address problem gambling at the source and hope that this support will increase their impact on the community.”

Approximately 60 per cent of high-school-aged adolescents report having gambled for money in the last year, and 10-14 per cent of adolescents are at risk for developing a problem with gambling. Of utmost concern are the 4-6 per cent of adolescents that research has shown already have a serious problem with gambling.

“We’re proud to support the NCPG’s important work through this unique program which aims to combat problem gambling, particularly in young adults and adolescents,” said Anna Isaacson, senior vice president of Social Responsibility at the NFL. “These Agility Grants will provide critical funds to three very worthy organizations who share our desire to curb problem gambling through proactive outreach and education.”

The Fall 2022 Agility Grant awards serve as the second round of prevention grant funding from the NCPG. Successful applications aligned closely with NCPG’s vision of improving health and wellness by reducing the personal, social and economic costs of problem gambling. The application of each grant recipient prioritized the areas of prevention innovation, collaboration, amplification and community impact in their proposal.

Fall 2022 Agility Grant funding will support the following programs:

Freedom House of Mecklenburg, Inc. will receive Agility Grant support for “Problem Gambling Primary and Secondary Prevention Curriculum Development,” a collaborative school-based program that will incorporate problem gambling prevention curriculum into the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

Ohio in Arabic will receive Agility Grant support for “Let Me Tell You Why,” a new bilingual awareness campaign designed to reach Arab youths and their families across Ohio.

Volunteers of America Oregon (VOA Oregon) will receive Agility Grant support for the development of a Peer Driven Problem Gambling Prevention Campaign targeting high school and college-age student athletes.

The Agility Grant program is in part made possible by a multimillion-dollar, multi-year commitment from the NFL to NCPG as part of the League’s public awareness program designed to educate fans to engage in sports betting responsibly. Agility Grants are awarded through two funding rounds each year. The Spring 2023 funding round will be open for applications from January 18 to February 28, 2023.