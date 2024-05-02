Arizona sports betting handle reaches $637.5m in February

The handle was up by 4.6 per cent compared to February 2023.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $637.5m in February, up 4.6 per cent year-on-year, but 9.8 per cent behind January of this year. Online spending amounted to $631.2m, while retail sportsbooks took $4.6m and limited event wagering (LEW) operators $1.6m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming said operators made $53m in gross revenue, up 55 per cent from last February but down 23.5 per cent from January’s record $69.3m. Of the total, $52.7m came from online betting and $290,523 from retail sportsbooks. A further $64,746 was generated by limited event wagering (LEW) operators.

Operators handed out $25.1m in free bets and promotional credits during February, all online. After deducting these, adjusted gross revenue was $28m, up 72.8 per cent year-on-year but 39.4 per cent behind January.

Players won $583.2m: $577.1m online, $4.4m from retail and $1.6m with LEW operators. Arizona collected $2.8m in tax from sports betting, mainly from online, which is taxed at 10 per cent, with only minimal contributions from the retail and LEW markets.