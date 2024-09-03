Arizona sports betting handle reaches $454m in June

The handle increased by 13.5 per cent from June 2023.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $454m in June, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s a 13.5 per cent increase from June 2023 but a 20 per cent decrease from May 2024.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was $46.2m. Operators wrote off $14.6m, leaving adjusted gross revenue of $31.6m. Operators paid the state $3.16m in tax revenue. Online platforms accounted for $449.7m in handle and $31.3m in AGR. The three retail sportsbooks took $4.4m in bets.

DraftKings led the market with $153.9m in online bets and $1.6m in wagers from its retail locations. FanDuel recorded $149m in online bets. BetMGM $51.7m and Caesars $28m.

See also: Internet Vikings receives licence for VMware cloud hosting in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has awarded two new tribal-tethered event wagering licences, approving Sporttrade and Plannatech to offer digital betting. Sporttrade will work with the Quechan Indian tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian reservation and Plannatech with San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise. The ADG had an application window from July 8 to July 19 for applications.