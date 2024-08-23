Internet Vikings receives licence for VMware cloud hosting in Arizona

The company has received approval from the Arizona Department of Gaming.

US.- Igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has received approval from the Arizona Department of Gaming to launch its VMware-based private cloud hosting solutions. In May 2023, the company became the first online sports betting hosting provider fully licensed in Arizona.

Rickard Vikström, CEO and founder of Internet Vikings, said: “Our VMware cloud hosting solutions are designed to support the iGaming and online sports betting markets with the highest levels of performance, security, and compliance. The team is pleased to continuously meet the requirements set forth by the states, and this most recent authorization in Arizona is a great step forward for us.”

In March, Internet Vikings expanded its reach in the US with a licence as an online gaming service provider in Connecticut. The state launched legal online sports wagering and online casino in October 2021, becoming the 6th state to open the online market.

