bet365 receives sports betting licence in Arizona

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has announced that it has granted an event wagering operator licence to bet365 as the representative for the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

On June 30, the ADG announced that it would begin accepting applications for available event wagering licences, which included one licence reserved for Arizona Tribes and two for state sports franchises. The application window opened on August 1 and closed on August 15.

Last week, bet365 received a temporary licence in Kentucky. Retail locations in Kentucky will start taking bets on September 7 and approved mobile applications will start on September 28.

Arizona sports betting handle hits $393m in June

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $393.2m in June, according to the monthly report from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). The handle was up 23.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2022 but down 12 per cent from May of this year.

Players wagered $390.3m online and $2.3m at retail sportsbooks. The state has 17 mobile sports betting operators and 25 retail sports betting locations.

Player winnings for the month amounted to $364.9m, resulting in $27.7m in gross gaming revenue. Online betting generated $27.6m with retail’s share at $31,060.