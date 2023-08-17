Arizona sports betting handle hits $393m in June

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the surge in online gambling in Australia.

The state’s sports betting handle was up 23 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $393.2m in June, according to the monthly report from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). The handle was up 23.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2022 but down 12 per cent from May of this year.

Players wagered $390.3m online and $2.3m at retail sportsbooks. The state has 17 mobile sports betting operators and 25 retail sports betting locations.

Player winnings for the month amounted to $364.9m, resulting in $27.7m in gross gaming revenue. Online betting generated $27.6m with retail’s share at $31,060.

FanDuel maintained its position as the state’s market leader in both handle and revenue. It took over $146m in bets and posted $12m in gross revenue for a hold rate of 8.2 per cent.

DraftKings reported $111.3m in bets and $7.1m in revenue for a hold rate of 6.4 per cent. BetMGM came in third with a $55.8m handle and $4.9m in revenue. Caesars reported a $40m handle and Barstool Sportsbook $11.3m.

Operators spent a combined $11.4m in promotional spending, resulting in adjusted gross revenues of $16.3m, up 113 per cent from June last year ($7.7m) but less than half of May’s $33.9m spend. Tax payments in June totalled $1.6m.