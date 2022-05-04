Arizona sports betting handle drops to $491.7m in February

The state betting handle decreased 13 per cent from January’s record total of $563.7m.

US.- Arizona sports betting handle hit $491.7m in February, down 13 per cent from January’s record of $563.7m. Despite the decrease, it was still the third-highest monthly handle since sports betting launched in the state in September 2021.

Bettors placed $17.6m in wagers per day over the 28 days of February, down slightly on $18.2m per day in January. Sportsbooks won $25.6m in gross revenue, down 39 per cent from $41.9m in January. With $17.6m in promotional deductions, the state taxed $6.9m in adjusted receipts. That yielded $670,686 in privilege fees for the state.

FanDuel generated $142.4m in online wagers and $149.8m overall. DraftKings recorded $131.7m in wagers, all online. BetMGM took $99.8m, all online, and generated $8.8m in gross revenue. Caesars generated $79m in wagers, with $78.4m online, and recorded $2.5m in gross revenue.

Eric Ramsey, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayAZ.com, said: “Arizona is following a similar pattern to more mature markets. As big a single event as the Super Bowl is, it can’t match a month like January that had five full weekends of football games. U.S. sports betting has predictable seasonal ebbs and flows that generally follow the football season, with a one-month exception in March because of the NCAA Tournament.”

C.J. Pierre, lead analyst for PlayAZ.com, added: “The first six months have been pretty extraordinary. If it wasn’t for New York, Arizona would be off to the fastest start in U.S. sports betting history. As the industry begins its seasonal dip, which typically begins in April, operators can take heart in knowing that the market has taken a giant leap forward.

Hard Rock Digital and Navajo Nation Gaming launch mobile sportsbook app in Arizona

Hard Rock Digital and Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) have announced the launch of the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona. The app provides players ages 21 and over with access to bets on major sporting events.

The mobile app includes live bets, same-game parlays and new reward features. It is available on iOS and Android devices and can be used by players physically located in Arizona.