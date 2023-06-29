Antonio Donov, CT Interactive: “I find great satisfaction in fostering strategic partnerships with clients”

Meet Antonio Donov, business development manager EMEA at CT Interactive.

Exclusive interview.- CT Interactive will showcase its latest solution during iGB L!VE, Amsterdam. The company’s top specialists will attend the event to present the products. Meet Antonio Donov, business development manager EMEA at CT Interactive.

Antonio Donov is a specialist with over 10 years of experience in the igaming industry. Most of them spent as a senior inspector for the Bulgarian regulator (State Commission on Gambling), and three years as a compliance officer for leading online gambling operators. He has a master’s degree in international project management from the University of National and World Economy.

How did you become part of the team of CT Interactive?

After gaining extensive experience in the gaming industry and business development, I decided to join CT Interactive. What drew me in was the company’s strong reputation as a top provider of cutting-edge solutions and online slot games. Additionally, the chance to work in a dynamic, tech-driven environment alongside a talented team was highly appealing. Joining this team of skilled professionals has been and continues to be a great privilege for me.

What does your department deal with?

In the Business Development team, our primary objective is to secure and finalize numerous deals to distribute our portfolio of games to clients within the igaming industry. We proactively engage with potential clients and partners, employing diverse strategies to cultivate strong and professional business relationships. Collaborating with a team of software engineers, designers, and managers, we continuously strive to design, develop, and elevate the content of our games and products. Our aim is to deliver innovative and top-quality offerings to our valued customers.

What is your typical working day like?

In my day-to-day work, I handle multiple tasks and challenges. I prioritize updating project progress and collaborating with my team in meetings to address issues. I dedicate considerable time to market analysis, competitor research, and nurturing client relationships. I also actively communicate across departments to ensure coordination and synergy between teams.

What is your favourite part of your job?

I find great satisfaction in fostering strategic partnerships with clients, which is my favourite aspect of the job. Additionally, working alongside my exceptional team, I take pleasure in delivering the utmost value to our clients through collaborative efforts and collective expertise, while also acknowledging the importance of innovation. I am committed to delivering creative solutions that empower partnerships and drive business success.

What do you work on currently?

I am currently working on a project to expand our customer base in the EMEA region. My focus is on identifying new partnership opportunities with leading operators and platforms in the gaming industry. Our goal is to establish long-term relationships that will enhance our presence and success in the market.

What are the key skills required for the job?

As a business development manager, it is crucial to possess several key skills to succeed in the role. These include strong communication skills for effective interactions with clients, negotiation abilities for securing mutually beneficial deals, strategic thinking to identify business opportunities, and analytical skills for analyzing market data.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced at work?

In my role, I have faced the constant challenge of keeping pace with the rapid development of our industry. Staying updated with emerging trends, adapting to customer preferences, and fostering a spirit of innovation are essential components of success in this dynamic landscape. Finding the right balance between competition and collaboration is also a significant challenge that I have embraced in order to cultivate fruitful partnerships.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a junior inspector at the State Gambling Commission, that gave me invaluable insight into the igaming’s industry operations. Being responsible for the monitoring and enforcement of the Gambling Act allowed me to understand the complexities of the sector quickly and comprehensively.

What did you dream of becoming when you were little?

When I was young, I wanted to be a pilot, but my career took a different direction. However, my passion for aviation has never diminished and I still find great pleasure in learning more about it.

What is your hobby outside of work?

I strive to be active and lead a healthy lifestyle. I enjoy sports, which includes going to the gym to maintain my physical and mental well-being. When I have the opportunity, I also enjoy walking and being outdoors.