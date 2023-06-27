CT Interactive’s exclusive portfolio goes live with Betmexico

CT Interactive’s Latin American reach has increased significantly over recent months.

Press release.- CT Interactive has taken another successful step towards its Latin American expansion. An exclusive set of the brand’s games is currently available for the customers of Betmexico.

Martin Ivanov, director Of Business Development Americas at CT Interactive, commented: “We are delighted to have our content live with Betmexico. We would like to welcome them to our growing customer base in Mexico and look forward to deepening our partnership as more portions of CT Interactive become available in the country”.

Betmexico is one of the largest operators in Mexico, which is famous for its unique approach and offerings.

“The mission of Betmexico is to provide the best possible gaming experience to its customers. In order to do that, we need to constantly offer new, exciting products. CT Interactive’s award-winning portfolio of innovative games is an excellent tool for this purpose. Their games with unique designs and sound effects are already a hit with our customers”, said Patricio Garza, director commercial at Betmexico.

CT Interactive’s Latin American reach has increased significantly over recent months, through a series of partnerships with major online operators and platforms which will be extended even further in the near future.

Diego Verano, head of business development LatAm, said: “Our team is constantly striving to improve its offerings and to create custom game packages for different player groups. We are very happy that the Mexican clients react so well to our content”.

