Amusnet takes the stage as a Premium Sponsor at SBC Lisboa Summit 2024

The company’s participation will include the presence of Portugal’s top streamer Tiagovski.

Press release.- Amusnet‘s role as one of the expected participants and a premium sponsor will highlight the forthcoming SBC Summit, taking place for the first time in Lisbon. This shift to Portugal’s vibrant capital provides a fresh backdrop for industry leaders and innovators and enhances accessibility for international attendees.

From September 24 to 26, the event will offer a global stage for the renowned gaming provider to showcase its offerings across Online Casino, Live Casino, and Land-based verticals and solidify its position as a leading all-casino solutions provider in Portugal and beyond.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO at Amusnet, shared: “As an increasingly important gaming industry hub, Lisbon offers businesses opportunities to tap into new markets and engage with local talent and opportunities. Acting from that perspective, we are thrilled to announce that the renowned Portuguese streamer Tiagovski will be a special guest at the Amusnet stand during the expo. His presence promises to add an unparalleled dynamic to the event. Don’t miss join us at stand A190 for an exceptional expo experience!”

The Top Streamer of Portugal

Tiagovski, one of Portugal’s most famous influencers and streamers of casino content, with over 500K Instagram and Twitch followers and 1 million YouTube followers, will join Amusnet’s Stand A190 on the 25th of September at 3 PM. As part of an exclusive activation for all attendees and his fans, Tiagovski will draw a lucky winner to receive a premium gaming chair branded with his initials.

Portuguese players can expect more exciting content on Tiagovski’s Discord channel in the coming weeks, featuring live streams of Amusnet’s latest slots on the Solverde casino platform, including the newly released Dancing Dead and Vampire Bites. Continuing its tradition, Amusnet will elevate the event atmosphere with an exclusive cocktail menu inspired by the company’s most renowned slots.

Online Casino

The company will showcase some of its most popular titles, such as 20 Golden Coins, 100 Bulky Fruits, 100 Power Hot, and Candy Palace, as well as a selection of its newest titles, such as Stoichkov #8, Extra Crown Classic, Orient Story Deluxe, Coin Gobbler, Cavemen, and Dinosaurs.

Stoichkov #8, a 5-reel, 40 fixed-pay-lines video slot, is the result of Amusnet’s latest partnership with football legend Hristo Stoichkov. It brings together the worlds of gaming and football, celebrating the legacy of a true icon known for his dynamic playing style and intense competitive drive.

Amusnet’s latest game, Coin Gobbler, features a 6×6 reel layout and a cluster payment method. It provides entertaining gameplay with numerous features and opportunities to win. Players can collect Bonus Coins to trigger thrilling Free Spins while storing them in a shiny piggy bank.

Land-based

Type S premium slot cabinet series is a result of an impressive investment and two years of relentless dedication to R&D, technical design, construction, software, and game portfolio precision. Manufactured to the highest global industry standards, all three cabinets – Type S 50 F, Type S 32, and Type S 27 – are powered by the Amuser Plus, an internally developed hardware system. The machines feature a selection of the company’s award-winning games, including popular titles such as Fruits & Gold, 20 Golden Coins, Cocktail Rush, the newest, such as Stoichkov #8, Extra Crown Classic, and more.

Live Casino

Amusnet will present a curated selection of its Live Casino games during the expo, highlighting popular titles such as Virtual 500x Vegas Roulette, Virtual 120x Space Roulette, and Virtual 72x Monaco Roulette.

Virtual 500x Vegas Roulette, inspired by Amusnet’s top-rated game, Virtual Roulette, and based on the popular Vegas Roulette 500x, offers players the chance to enjoy multipliers up to 500x, with the added flexibility to spin the wheel at their convenience.

The second edition of the SBC Lisboa Summit is set to build on the success of its debut. This year’s event will bring together over 3,000 industry professionals and feature 200+ expert speakers discussing the latest trends and innovations in igaming. With a rich agenda of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the summit promises valuable insights and connections in the evolving igaming landscape.