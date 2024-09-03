Amusnet and Betplay toast to success with Cocktail Rush by Melissa Martínez

Amusnet, in collaboration with Betplay, has hosted an event in Bogota to celebrate the success of the slot game, inspired by the charismatic brand ambassador.

Press release.- Amusnet, in collaboration with Betplay, has celebrated the success behind the slot game Cocktail Rush by Melissa Martínez. On August 24, Bogota hosted an exclusive event that left an indelible mark on the memories of Betplay’s VIP customers. The leading gaming provider continues solidifying its position in Latin America as an innovative and reliable partner, standing out for its ability to create personalized client experiences.

Cocktail Rush by Melissa Martínez was exclusively branded for Betplay, inspired by the charismatic brand ambassador Melissa Martínez. With over 3 million followers on Instagram, Melissa is one of Colombia’s most influential and beloved public figures. She embodies a vibrant and driven attitude that aligns with the company’s brand values.

Since its debut in March, the branded slot has captured local players’ attention and become one of the most popular games on the platform. The Bogota event commemorated this success and offered attendees the unique opportunity to meet their favourite celebrity. Guests enjoyed an exclusive meet-and-greet with Melissa, where they shared moments, took photos, enjoyed live music, and indulged in a delicious selection of food.

Amusnet stated that “this event clearly reflects what it can offer its commercial partners: effective B2C strategies that enhance customer loyalty and create unforgettable experiences that strengthen brand loyalty. With Cocktail Rush by Melissa Martínez, Amusnet launched a game and an experience that has redefined the connection between players and their favourite gaming platforms.”

Cocktail Rush is a video slot offering a tropical getaway to island shores, rewarding everybody with delicious cocktails. The game has a recognisable colourful design and cheerful sound effects that complement the player experience. Players should watch for the two Scatter symbols and the Expanding Wild across the 5 reels and 10-fixed lines, where a bunch of special features are also available to bring them extra rewards.