Amusnet expands into Africa with BetFounders partnership

Initially focusing on Ghana, the partnership will lay the foundation for a broader expansion across the continent.

Press release.- Amusnet announced its strategic partnership with the casino platform BetFounders. This collaboration is crucial to Amusnet’s strategy to deepen its engagement with the African market. Initially focusing on Ghana, the partnership will lay the foundation for a broader expansion across the continent.

“Our primary goal is establishing a strong presence in Africa, starting with Ghana as our first partnership. We’re focusing on expanding our portfolio to cater to the unique needs of the African market. This involves offering localized content and services while constantly enhancing and diversifying our game offerings to meet African players’ evolving tastes and preferences. We are committed to integrating more culturally relevant games, unique promotions, and tailored experiences that resonate with our audience. Ghana is just the beginning; we’re already planning to extend our reach to other African countries under the BetFounders partnership, ensuring that we become a key player in the continent’s gaming landscape,” commented Hamed Rahimi, Regional Business Development Manager at Amusnet.

“The partnership with Amusnet is an important milestone for BetFounders. The benefits of this collaboration are varied, including access to a wide array of innovative gaming solutions that enhance our platform’s offerings. Amusnet’s cutting-edge technology complements our existing infrastructure, allowing us to deliver a more engaging and immersive user experience,” said Artur Harutyunyan, Co-Founder and CEO of BetFounders.

African players can enjoy popular titles on BetFounders’ platform, such as 20 Golden Coins, Extra Crown, Candy Palace, 40 Burning Hot, and Drops of Water, and explore the latest slots, including Caveman and Dinosaurs.

One of the company’s top performers is 20 Golden Coins, which captivates with its impressive visuals, elegant design, and vibrant animations. This slot game has 20 paylines and 5 reels. It includes special features, such as Bonus Coins and Mystery Nudge. Amusnet’s achievement of the Most Played Game for 2023 for 20 Golden Coins by the SiGMA Africa Awards further recognizes this exceptional quality, underscoring its immersive gameplay and innovative design.

See also: Amusnet to showcase its diverse portfolio of games at SiGMA East Europe

Drops of Water is a 5-reel, 20-fixed-line video slot that offers a visually stunning and immersive gaming experience. The game features vibrant graphics and dynamic sound effects that enhance its appeal. Designed with a lot of motivation and a personal touch, it includes exciting features that keep players engaged and entertained throughout their gameplay.

Extra Crown is a 5-reel, 10-fixed-line video slot that transports players to a kingdom of fruits, bells, and sevens, where fortunes await the bold. The Crown Wild symbol offers excellent rewards, and the Dollar and Star symbols serve as Scatters to boost winnings. The game also features Expanding Wilds and pays Both Ways, enhancing the chances for royal rewards.