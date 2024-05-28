Amusnet: Stoichkov #8 is back in the game

Amusnet has launched a video slot starring the football legend Hristo Stoichkov.

Press release.- Amusnet has presented a one-of-a-kind video slot, starring the football legend Hristo Stoichkov. Launching the game before UEFA EURO 2024, the slot game embodies the intensity and excitement of football, offering fans worldwide an exclusive gaming experience as anticipation for the championship reaches its peak.

Stoichkov #8 is a 5-reel 40 fixed-paylines video slot offering gameplay filled with captivating features. With six thematic symbols, immersive graphics, and stunning animations, this game will excite players as if they are on the football field side by side with the legendary player. His special symbols – Wild and Scatter – build up the anticipation as the reels spin increasing payouts and triggering features. The thrill never ends with the engaging gaming experience and football-themed atmosphere.

One notable feature is the Expanding Wild. When Stoichkov’s symbol appears, it expands to cover the entire reel, substituting for other symbols and boosting winning chances. The game also offers Free Spins, which are triggered by landing three Scatter symbols. During these spins, the Expanding Wild can lead to significant wins.

For those who prefer a more direct approach, the Buy Bonus feature allows players to purchase Free Spins at any point. Additionally, the game includes a Gamble feature, where players can risk their winnings for a chance to increase them.

Another highlight is the Jackpot Cards Bonus game, which can randomly trigger during play and offer substantial jackpots.

