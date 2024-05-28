Amusnet to showcase excellence at SiGMA Asia 2024

Do not miss the chance to experience firsthand the premium Tyse S slot machines at SiGMA Asia.

SIGMA Asia is a chance to meet, exchange ideas, discover recent trends and innovations, and connect with igaming industry peers.

Press release.- Amusnet announces its participation at SiGMA Asia 2024, which will take place in Manila, Philippines, from June 3rd to 5th. The company’s presence signifies a pivotal development moment and is a strategic leap forward in its global expansion, with a particular focus on tapping into the rapidly growing Asian market.

The casino solutions provider will showcase expertise and a curated selection of offerings across Online Casino, Live Casino and Land-based verticals featuring its latest innovation – the Type S slot cabinet series.

The online casino selection consists of signature slot titles like 20 Golden Coins, Extra Crown, and Candy Palace, together with tailored content for the local audience: the upcoming slot release, Dragon’s Birth and the Live casino offers Speed Baccarat and Dynamic Sic Bo.

Borislav Marinov, head of Land-based business development at Amusnet, said: “As we enter the spotlight at SiGMA Manila this year, we embrace the exciting opportunity to connect with the vibrant Asian gaming community.

“Our presence at the prestigious event underscores our dedication to broadening our reach and delivering top-notch gaming experiences catering to a wider audience. Do not miss the chance to experience firsthand the premium Tyse S slot machines at SiGMA Asia, explore the thrill and discover new business opportunities! See you at booth D214!”

Land-based

Type S is the company’s first-ever high-end slot cabinet series, manufactured according to the utmost standards of the global land-based casino industry. It brings together state-of-the-art technology, premium design and exceptional player engagement for an extraordinary gaming experience. The game portfolio consists of 40 of Amusnet’s in-house slot titles, such as Hot Deco, Phoenix Star, Secrets of Sherwood, Fruits & Gold, Greek Fortune, Cocktail Rush, etc., together with the famous Amusnet’s four-level bonus game, Jackpot Cards.

Online Casino

Dragon’s Birth is an upcoming slot packed with exciting features promising an exhilarating gameplay experience. During Symbol Shift, eggs randomly transform into high-paying dragons to improve winning combinations. Free Spins have great winning potential thanks to the high-paying symbol multipliers awarded by the Dragon’s Wheel. In addition, players can enjoy the popular Buy Bonus feature.

Live Casino

At the event, visitors will be able to experience two of the upcoming Live Casino games – Speed Baccarat and Dynamic SicBo. Both are hosted by entertaining live dealers and stand out with a high quality, low latency 24/7 stream, providing fast gameplay, chat functionality and re-bet and double-bet options. Speed Baccarat is a famous Asian card game of luck with three types of bets and a side bet option. The Asian dice game of chance, Dynamic Sic Bo, is played with three dice and offers a wide variety of eight different betting possibilities.

SiGMA Asia, a renowned igaming convention, is a must-attend event for industry professionals and enthusiasts. It offers a unique platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business opportunities. With endorsements from gaming authorities such as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Philippine Department of Tourism, SiGMA Asia 2024 is poised to be an influential and leading conference, providing a wealth of benefits for all attendees.