Amusnet introduces CoinGobbler – Christmas Edition and six more Christmas-themed slots

The company has prepared Christmas versions of its all-time favourite slot games.

Press release.- Amusnet has unveiled its seasonal addition to its online casino portfolio, Coin Gobbler – Christmas Edition. It features one of the company’s most likeable characters and a new theme that brings joy and a Christmasy mood.

This time, the distinguished gentleman Oscar and his favourite pet – the golden piggy – are set within a fun and colourful Christmas theme to put everyone in the right mood for the upcoming Winter holiday season while guiding players through the game and helping them gather the precious Bonus coins. Again, the game features a cluster pay method and a 6×6 layout complemented by high-quality graphics and cheerful sound effects.

Apart from the fruity symbols and the combinations they form on the reels, players should also watch for the Golden Coin, which is the free spins symbol and will help them boost their winnings. All Golden Coins are collected in their piggy bank, and the more coins players collect, the higher level they reach and the more free spins they get. The most impatient players can also use the buy bonus feature to try out the free spins as quickly as possible without collecting the necessary number of coins.

Cluster

A unique type of online slot game that eliminates traditional paylines and features cluster pay mechanics, where a minimum number of matching symbols must appear adjacent to each other horizontally or vertically to form a cluster and secure a win.

Progressive Free Spins

The free spins have a round progression feature. Besides the slot screen is a progression bar with five levels – 2×2, 3×3, 4×4, 5×5 and 6×6. Each level indicates the size of the wild symbol once reached. All bonus coin symbols landing anywhere on the reels are collected until the end of the round, with a new level reached for every 4 bonus coin symbols collected.

Buy Bonus

When the “Buy Bonus” button is activated, the player is enabled to buy free spins.

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gamble feature.

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered, Jackpots are revealed.

In addition, the company has prepared Christmas versions of six of its all-time favourite slot games. A plethora of symbols – fruits, coins, sweets, dice – are available in the complete list of the company’s winter holiday releases: 20 Golden Coins – Christmas Edition, Candy Palace – Christmas Edition, Caramel Dice – Christmas Edition, Caramel Hot – Christmas Edition, Dice & Roll – Christmas Edition, and Rolling Dice – Christmas Edition.